The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has issued a warning of possible disruption to sailings at the start of next week due to forecasted poor weather.
In a statement, the company said the current forecast for Monday, August 4 suggests there is a risk of strong to gale force winds, which could lead to sailings being cancelled or postponed.
A Steam Packet spokesperson said: ‘Due to the unpredictable forecast for Monday, August 4, there is the possibility of some disruption or cancellations to sailings.
‘Passengers wishing to change or amend their sailings from Monday can do so free of charge. Please keep an eye on www.steam-packet.com/sailing-status for further updates.’
The company has advised all passengers booked to travel on Monday to monitor its website closely for the latest sailing information and to consider making alternative arrangements if needed.
The warning comes as the latest forecast from the Ronaldsway Met Office points to strong to gale force winds, heavy rain, and possible disruption.
The Met Office says: ‘An area of low pressure is crossing the British Isles, but its exact track and depth remains uncertain.
‘There is a risk of heavy rain and strong to gale force winds, with a risk of disruption.’
Further details for those affected by delays or cancellations can be found at: www.steam-packet.com/customer-services/delays-and-disruptions.