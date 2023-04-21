The proposed change to free parking at Ronaldway’s airport from 60 minutes to 15 minutes will ‘massively disadvantage people from, the north of the island’, according to Ramsey commissioner Juan McGuinness.
‘Ramsey residents are already disadvantaged with off-island travel due to the lack of public transport that can guarantee attendance for early morning departures. And if a connection is possible, the cost of two bus journeys due to connecting in Douglas,’ he told the commissioners’ meeting.
‘To introduce a £3 charge for anyone staying longer than 15 minutes is just a money grabbing operation at the expense of people waiting on delayed flights or baggage claim.’
Rob Cowell agreed, saying: ‘It’s not about the money – it’s the principle. The airport car park is not just about people going on holiday – it’s an essential service for residents.’
It was agreed to write to the airport authority and the Department of Infrastructure objecting to the proposed change.