The Isle of Man Airport has confirmed that it will remain closed for the rest of today due to poor weather conditions.
This means that all flights to and from the island today are now cancelled.
A spokesperson commented: ‘Following our earlier update, weather conditions continue to prevent safe operations at the airport. With little prospect of improvement today, the airport will remain closed.
‘Snow remains across the runway, taxiways and apron, with icy conditions underneath.
‘Temperatures are not expected to rise enough to allow effective melting, meaning the runway remains unsuitable for aircraft operations.
‘While mechanical snow clearance has taken place on parts of the apron, clearing the runway would create snow banks that could lead to further operational issues.
‘As a result, no flights will operate today. Terminal facilities are limited, and security is now closed to additional passengers.’
Passengers have been advised to not travel to the airport and contact airlines directly for the latest flight information.
Patients travelling for a medical appointment have also been advised to contact their UK hospital to rearrange their appointments.
‘We apologise for the disruption caused,’ the spokesperson added. ‘Safety remains our top priority, and our teams continue to work in challenging conditions.
‘We will review the situation tomorrow morning, subject to weather and operational conditions, and will share further updates as soon as possible.
‘Thank you for your patience and understanding.’