Isle of Man Airport is currently shut because of snow and ice at Ronaldsway.
An airport spokesperson said: ‘Our runway is currently closed until further notice due to snow and hard ice.
‘Despite de-icing treatment carried out yesterday evening, conditions remain challenging.
‘Our team is continuing to work to de-ice and remove snow from the runway and taxiways; however, this is unlikely to be effective in the coming hours and will impact flight schedules.
‘Please note: a number of other UK airports are also experiencing closures and disruptions due to the current weather conditions.
‘We will continue to provide updates as conditions change and operations can safely resume.
‘Road conditions around the airport are also poor, so if you do need to travel, please allow extra time and take extra care.
‘Residents scheduled to travel off-Island under the Patient Transfer Service are asked to familiarise themselves with their Travel Warrant, which includes important information and contact details in the event of travel difficulties.’