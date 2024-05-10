A lineup of 150 cars are gearing up to take on the Manx National Rally today and tomorrow (Saturday).
The event is a round of several major championships, including the Protyre Motorsport UK National Asphalt Rally Championship, Fuchs Lubricants Motorsport UK British Historic Rally Championship and Manx Rally Championship.
Today’s road closure details are below in full: Shakedown Stage: The event starts with a “Shakedown” stage on the Oatlands Stage – with parts of the following roads - Marine Drive, Port Soderick Glen Road and Old Castletown Road, closed from 9am and reopening no later than 12.30am.
Pooil Vaaish – Stages 1 and 2 – with parts of the following roads - the Kentraugh Mill Road, Castletown to Port Erin Road, Pooil Vaaish and Ballanorris New Road closing at 10.45am and reopening no later than 3.15pm.
Eairy – Stages 3 – with parts of the following roads – Ballacutchel Road, Douglas to Foxdale Road, Rheligh Road, Mullinaragher Road, Ballasalla to St Marks Road, Garth Road and Tossaby Road closing at 11.30am and reopening no later than 3.40pm. This Stage is only being run once.
Injebreck – Stage 4 – with parts of the following roads - Little London Road, Beinny Phott Road, and the West Baldwin Road – with roads closing at midday and reopening no later than 4.30pm. This Stage is only being run once.
Keristal – Stage 5 – with parts of the following roads – Marine Drive, Port Soderick Glen Road and the Old Castletown Road – closing at 6pm and reopening no later than 10.45pm. This Stage is only being run once.
Balladoole – Stages 6 and 7 – with parts of the following roads – Kentraugh Mill Road, Castletown to Port Erin Road, Pooil Vaaish Road, Douglas to Port Erin Road, and the Arbory Road Link Road closing at 6.30pm and reopening no later than 11.15pm.
Ellerslie – Stage 8 – with parts of the following roads – Ballacutchel Road, Douglas to Foxdale Road, Rheligh Road, Mullinaragher Road, Ballasalla to St Marks Road, Garth Road, Tossaby Road, Stoney Mountain Road and East Foxdale Road closing at 7.15pm and reopening no later than 11.59pm.
Little London – Stage 9 – with parts of the following roads – Little London Road, Beinny Phott Road, West Baldwin Road, Ballamoddha Road, East Baldwin Road, Ballaoates Road and the Scollag Road closing at 8pm and reopening no later than 12.30am.