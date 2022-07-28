All set for Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
The 2022 Commonwealth Games will fire into life in Birmingham later this evening (Thursday).
Members of the 34-strong Isle of Man team will be in attendance at the event which is taking place at Alexander Stadium in the north of the city, home to UK Athletics.
The ceremony - which is being screened live on the BBC - begins at 8pm and is expected to last approximately two and a half hours.
Cyclist Mark Cavendish and swimmer Laura Kinley have been chosen to be the island’s flag bearers in what will a third Commonwealth Games for both island stars.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are expected to attend the event, while iconic British band Duran Duran will perform in front of an expected 30,000-strong crowd.
