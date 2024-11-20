New roles have been offered to all staff affected by the closure of the Reayrt-ny-Baie residential care home.
Residents are due to be moved into the new £15m Summerhill View facility on Victoria Road later this month.
Interim Health Minister Alf Cannan has confirmed that no jobs will be lost during this week’s Tynwald sitting after he was asked by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover what redundancy or relocation packages were being offered to Reayrt-ny-Baie staff
Mr Cannan said: ‘There are no redundant posts at Reayrt-ny-Baie so a redundancy package has not been offered. Manx Care wishes to retain the valuable skills and experience of its staff elsewhere in the organisation.
‘As a result, all staff have had the opportunity to shadow in different areas of the organisation where appropriate vacancies exist and express a preference about the area in which they wish to be redeployed.
‘A job-matching process has been undertaken with most staff being offered posts according to their preferences.’
At total of 51 staff members have been affected by the move but Mr Cannan said 49 already redeployed and ‘are happy with their new roles’.