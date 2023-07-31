The Isle of Man Transport Festival has been hailed a runaway success.
Hundreds of enthusiasts have visited the island for the festival which marked the 150th anniversary of the Steam Railway and 130 years of the Manx Electric Railway.
The week-long event ended on Sunday night with a Steam Extravaganza at Douglas railway station when all available rolling stock was assembled.
Heritage rail is currently under review.
Consultants Systra have been tasked by the Manx government to carry out a cost-benefit analysis of each major section of the railways on a standalone and combined basis.
The event has included a cavalcade of vintage vehicles on the Manx Electric Railway and Douglas Bay Horse Tramway, special double headed operations on the Steam Railway and workshop tours.
A big crowd, undeterred by heavy rain, gathered at Douglas railway station for the finale on Sunday evening.
This saw all available locotives, carriages and wagons lined up including the No.5 Mona which has been cosmetically restored by volunteers, having been in storage for some 50 years.
Mona will now go on to be put on display at the Port Erin railway museum.