All of Sunday’s Steam Packet sailings have been cancelled due to forecasted adverse weather.
The Manxman was due to travel to Liverpool on Sunday (January 11) at 8am, but this sailing will no longer go ahead.
This means that the return journey to Douglas, scheduled for 2pm, has also been cancelled.
Services to Heysham were then set to resume on Sunday evening, but the 7.30pm sailing to Lancashire has also been cancelled as a result of the poor weather.
As things stand, the overnight 1.45am sailing from Heysham to Douglas in the early hours of Monday morning (January 12) is due to go ahead as planned.
Strong to gale force winds have been forecasted for Sunday, with expected high gusts reaching 40mph.
All of tomorrow’s sailings (Saturday, January 10) are due to go ahead as scheduled, with the journey to Liverpool from Douglas set to begin at 8am.