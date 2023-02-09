What a delight to walk past a butcher’s shop and see the window full of Manx beef, lamb and pork.
‘Everybody knows that we only sell Manx meat,’ says Simon Fenton, owner of No 16 Victoria Street butchers in Douglas.
The shop has more than 150 different lines of Manx meat including joints, steaks, flavoured sausages and beef wellington.
There are always eight prepared meals: three beef, three chicken and two different types of meatballs. It’s all prepared by Simon and his colleague, Stuart Powsland: ‘We do it all ourselves so we know it’s done properly.’
‘If someone comes in and they don’t know what to have for tea, we have something where all they have to do is give it three minutes in a pan and we give them full instructions because we want them to enjoy it.’
They also sell packs of meat on their Facebook page including their Family Meat Packs from just £15. These can be ordered online and collected from the shop on a Friday or Saturday, or delivered within a five mile radius on a Friday.
All their sausages are made fresh on a Friday or Saturday morning ready for collection that day and in the winter there are special offers even on smaller packs.
Simon says: ‘Where we’re different is we supply Manx meat at affordable prices. I don’t think eating is a luxury, it’s a necessity, and you don’t need to eat rubbish to save money.’
Simon says he gets very angry when people criticise Isle of Man Meats: ‘We couldn’t do what we do without Isle of Man Meats: they are nothing but professional and we never have a problem with quality or supply. They don’t get the credit they deserve.’
He goes on: ‘There’s also the farmers: the main thing we have here on the island is that the farmers care about the cattle and sheep and pigs and, if it’s well looked after, it tastes better. If it’s fed the best things and it’s cared for then you’ve got an absolutely top condition product.’