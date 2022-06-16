All the winners from our Design an Ad prize presentation

Design an Ad presentation at Onchan school, in March ( Dave Kneale )

With over 20 years of history at Isle of Man Newspapers, Design an Ad was back this year and aimed to be bigger than ever.

The competition invites local students aged four to 16 to create advertisements for local businesses.

These businesses then sponsor the publishing of the winning advertisements designed for their business.

A prize giving was held at Ballakermeen High School last night in the Studio Theatre, which was well attended.

We will have all the winners in a special supplement in next week’s Manx Independent, out Thursday, June 23.