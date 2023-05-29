Matthew James Woods, aged 23, of Saddle Road, Douglas, has appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He has previously been charged with being concerned in importing cocaine and cannabis to the island.
He was due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Thursday (May 25), however, committal has now been delayed until June 13 as the case papers were not yet ready.
He was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.