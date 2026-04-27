A total of 148 tracked items sent via Isle of Man Post Office have been lost in the last two years.
In a written Tynwald question, Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh asked Chair of the Post Office Stu Peters how many tracked postal items, sent via the Post Office, have been recorded as lost in each of the last two years.
He also asked what is the total compensation paid in each year for these items.
In response, Mr Peter provided figures confirming that in 2024/25, 82 tracked items were lost with the Post Office paying out £8,610.62 in compensation.
In 2025/26, 66 tracked items were lost with £6,360.65 in compensation paid out
The number of items lost represented less than 0.1% of all tacked items.