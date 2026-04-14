Postmaster Hassan Patel has raised more than £1,700 for charity after running 5km every day throughout Ramadan.
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer and reflection. From dawn to sunset, Muslims abstain from food and drink, while many also focus on charitable giving.
Hassan, who runs Onchan Post Office, took on the challenge to raise funds for local charity Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation. Over 30 days, he set aside time each day to complete his run, collecting donations through an online fundraising page. In total, he managed to raise a total of £1,754.73 through donations.
He described the experience as tough at times but ultimately rewarding.
He said: ‘My body feels healthier, detoxed, and I definitely feel lighter. It was tough at times, but overall it’s been an amazing journey both physically and mentally.’
Hassan said the support of the public made a significant difference throughout the challenge.
He praised the people of the Isle of Man, describing them as warm and supportive, with many calling into the post office to check on his progress and make donations.
He also said he was encouraged by those who stopped him while out running to contribute to the cause, adding that the support helped keep him motivated.
Speaking about the funds raised for Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, he said: ‘It feels incredible. Knowing that the effort during Ramadan has gone towards supporting the charity makes it all worthwhile. It gives a real sense of purpose to the challenge.’
He said the weather proved to be one of the biggest challenges, with more wet days than dry over the 30-day period.
‘The first week was especially tough – the waves were crashing, high tide was overtopping the promenade, and there were gale-force winds,’ he said.
‘I remember one day when it even started hailing. Being cold and wet made it really challenging.’
Towards the end of the challenge, representatives from the charity joined him for a support run, which he said gave him an extra push to the finish.
He added: ‘The public support throughout, knowing we were doing this for future generations, was truly inspiring.’
Hassan also paid tribute to his family, saying their support played a key role in helping him complete the challenge.
He said his wife ensured he was prepared each day, while encouragement from their two children meant a great deal.
Explaining his motivation behind the impressive physical feat, Mr Patel said Ramadan is a time centred on discipline, compassion and giving back.
He added that the challenge was about more than running, bringing people together for a shared cause and highlighting how small acts of kindness can make a difference.
‘Together, we’ve not only raised funds but also awareness and hope for the future,’ he said.
‘And that, to me, is what Ramadan is truly all about.’