Public Health Isle of Man has warned of a rise in scarlet fever cases on the island.
The illness is described as ‘highly infectious’ and mainly affects young children. While it is usually easily treated, Public Health is warning parents that a secondary bacterial infection can sometimes develop, making the child more unwell.
A spokesperson for Public Health said: ‘Following an increase in scarlet fever cases, people are being encouraged to be aware of the symptoms. Scarlet fever is very infectious, mainly affects young children, and is usually treated with antibiotics.
Symptoms may include a sore throat, headache, fever, nausea and vomiting. A rash of small red bumps may also appear 12 to 48 hours later.
‘There are many viruses circulating that can cause sore throats, colds and coughs, and these often resolve without medical treatment. However, on some occasions, children can develop a bacterial infection on top of a virus, which can make them feel more unwell.
‘If signs of scarlet fever are suspected, contact your GP for advice.
‘As a parent or carer, if you feel your child seems seriously unwell, trust your judgement and contact your GP.’
Public Health says there are a number of symptoms to look out for which should prompt seeking help from a GP.
These include if your child’s symptoms are getting worse; your child is eating or drinking much less than normal; your child is very tired or irritable; your baby has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more; or your baby is under three months with a temperature of 38°C, or over three months with a temperature of 39°C or higher.
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