An Onchan MHK says he has been contacted by people struggling to renew their road tax discs after the service was withdrawn from Post Office counters.
Services previously provided at Isle of Man Post Office counters have now ceased, with residents accessing services either online, in person at designated locations, or by post.
The changes form part of a wider digital expansion led by the DoI, aimed at making transactions simpler, faster and more convenient.
However, Onchan MHK Rob Callister said: ‘Over the past few weeks, a number of constituents have contacted me about difficulties they have experienced when renewing their road tax disc, particularly following the withdrawal of the service from post offices.
‘I have had several discussions with the DoI Minister and officers at the Vehicle Test Centre.
‘Both the Department and the test centre are currently working to address a number of issues. These include improving clarity for customers when renewing their tax disc, as well as developing software that will show a vehicle as taxed immediately once payment has been made.’
Mr Callister said he has been told motorists are given sufficient time to renew their tax discs before expiry.
He explained: ‘The Department has asked me to remind Onchan constituents that licence renewal reminders are normally issued around one month before expiry.
‘This should usually provide enough time for motorists to renew their tax and receive their new disc before the existing one expires. That said, it is hoped the situation will continue to improve over the coming months.’
The government expects all driver and vehicle services to be available online by August this year.
Residents who prefer in-person transactions will still be able to access services at the Vehicle Test Centre.