Marown AFC has paid tribute to one of its most loved former players today (Saturday), describing him as a ‘cult hero’ who will “always be remembered”.
The Crosby-based club said it was ‘extremely saddened’ to learn of the passing of Derek Corkill, known affectionately to many in the community as Decca.
Living in Crosby, Decca played for Marown throughout the 1970s, 80s and early 90s, earning a reputation as a hard-working and ever-cheerful clubman.
After hanging up his boots, he remained a well-known and popular figure in the village, often seen enjoying a pint and chatting with friends at The Crosby Pub.
In a heartfelt statement shared by chairman Neil Withers on behalf of Marown AFC, the club wrote: ‘We are extremely sad to hear the passing of our former player Derek ‘Decca’ Corkill.
‘Decca was a great clubman who played in the 70s, 80s and early 90s!
‘Always smiling and hard working, you’d always catch him having some banter in the Crosby or driving past in his van giving you the thumbs up if Marown had had a good win!
‘Will always remember every time he walked in and there were a group of players in the pub - ‘Deccaaaaa’ would be shouted by them!!
‘Cult hero!! Always remembered!
We pass on our thoughts to his family and friends. Prior to today’s games vs RYCOB we will be holding a minute’s celebration of Decca’s life.’
Marown joint manager Colin Gilbert added: ‘Decca was my first Marown “hero” when I started playing.
‘He was a really good player and like all the players looked after the youngsters coming into the side and was so often my lift to and from games.
‘A number of times I was worse for wear after just a few shandies Decca had bought me after matches.
‘Loved by all who played with the man and will forever be my first Marown hero. Sleep well Decca.’
The club also shared two photographs of Decca from his playing days - one showing him with teammates celebrating a Division Two combination title win in the 1980s, and another from the 1970s alongside some familiar faces from the era.
Marown AFC’s first team and combination side will both hold a minute’s silence before kick-off in today’s matches against Ramsey Youth Centre Old Boys in his memory.
A full tribute to Decca will appear in this week’s Isle of Man Examiner.