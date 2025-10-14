Organised by the community with support from Culture Vannin and other partners, the festival is designed to be accessible and engaging for people of all ages and language abilities, from complete beginners to fluent speakers.
Now a regular feature of the island’s cultural calendar, the Cooish presents a diverse line-up of more than 25 events, including guided tours, language workshops, music sessions, children's activities, talks, and artistic projects.
While most of the events are held in person at venues around the island, some are also available online to include learners living in other time zones.
Ruth Keggin Gell, Manx Language Development Officer at Culture Vannin and coordinator of the festival, explained that the Cooish is an opportunity for anyone interested in the language to get involved.
‘Absolute beginners can enjoy a range of events, from open classes and workshops, through to song and music nights, and there are events pitched at confident speakers as well’, she said.
‘Little ones can enjoy an easy Manx songs and rhymes session run by Mini Musicians by Mannin Music, too. The Cooish is a great time to find out more about Manx, and try something new!’
Among the highlights is a community art event taking place at the House of Manannan on Saturday, November 8, where artist Kate Summerville will lead a drop-in Manx language mural painting session between 10am and 4pm.
The event is suitable for all ages and abilities and is a joint initiative between Culture Vannin and Manx National Heritage.
Also on Saturday in Peel, festival attendees can take part in Manx language and song workshops tailored for beginners, alongside a day-long event organised by the educational charity Mooinjer Veggey.
Activities at this event will include a craft fair, café, children’s play areas, board games in Manx and informative talks, making it a family-friendly celebration of language and culture.
The festival also offers opportunities for more academic engagement. On Wednesday, November 5, Dr Erin McNulty will deliver a lecture at the iMuseum in Douglas at 6pm on the topic of language revival and identity, using Manx as a case study.
On Thursday, November 6, a free talk presented by Culture Vannin at the Erin Arts Centre will explore the origins and meanings of Manx place names.
While the festival places a strong emphasis on fun and participation, its broader goal is to support the ongoing revival of the Manx language. One of the meanings of the word ‘Cooish’ is ‘a cosy chat’, and the organisers emphasise the value of informal conversation and interaction throughout the week.
Full event listings, booking details, and further information can be found at https://www.learnmanx.com/features/cooish-manx-language-festival-5th---9th-november-911858//, with printed programmes also available at various locations around the island.
