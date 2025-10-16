Foxdale has sadly lost one of its most devoted and influential figures following the passing of Paul Lemaire last week.

In a touching tribute, long-time friend Stuart Lambie, who served alongside Paul on several community committees, reflects on his life, achievements, and the lasting impact he had on the village he loved and called home.

As the sad news of the passing of Paul Lemaire broke, one Foxdale resident, Melanie Keating, wrote on the Foxdale Community Information social media page, ‘farewell to a true Foxdale hero’.

This sentiment would ring true for most people who have lived in Foxdale during the last few decades.

Paul had touched the lives of so many people over the years, working tirelessly for the Foxdale community.

Paul and his late wife, Jean, were determined that the old station building should not be neglected and they founded the Foxdale Heritage committee ( - )

Paul arrived in the Isle of Man in October 1939. He and his family were evacuated from West Derby in Liverpool, soon after war was declared.

While Paul’s father was serving in the army, his mother, with her seven children started their new life in Douglas and after a couple of weeks they moved to Foxdale, living in Eairy Terrace, next to Winckle’s bakery beside the Eairy Dam.

As a four year old, Paul moved from St Mary’s School in Douglas to Foxdale School.

Paul enjoyed growing up in Foxdale, attending Sunday School, scouts and the youth club.

One particular event in the mid-1950s that he remembered was the introduction of mains water to the village.

Prior to 1954 water had to be collected from a spout next to the old Post Office. During that year each household was allocated an outside tap.

As a teenager, Paul played football for Malew. Having married Jean in 1960, he later joined St John’s United in the 1960s and served the club as captain and committee member during a very successful period in the club’s history.

Paul served as a Patrick Commissioner for 30 years, being Chairman over five periods between 1973 and 1991 ( - )

Paul was an important player in the team which won the Woods Cup final in 1966, ironically beating Malew, and his elder son, Andrew, was the St John’s mascot in the FA Cup final victory of 1972.

Andrew tragically died at the age of 19, through illness.

In the early 1970s Paul became a church warden at St Paul’s Church, Foxdale, and was a member of the Parish Church Council committee for 20 years.

He was a Patrick Commissioner for 30 years, being chairman over five periods between 1973 and 1991.

Paul’s involvement in village life continued as he became a founder member of the Foxdale Playing Fields Association in 1977, later becoming chairman until the association disbanded with the arrival of the new school on the old Playing Field site in 1991.

In 1992, Foxdale Football Club was established in its modern form, though team sports such as football and rugby have been part of village life since as far back as 1897. Paul was a founding member of the new club and proudly served as Foxdale AFC’s first chairman ( - )

During the 1970s and 1980s Paul found time to work as Foxdale Youth Club leader.

Paul’s football involvement continued, when in 1993 Foxdale Football Club was formed, with Paul being a founder member and the club’s first chairman.

Paul worked hard for the club in the early days and was a regular, vociferous supporter right up to his final year. In fact, he also played for the club as a substitute when in his late 60s.

He also volunteered to act as groundsman for several years until a serious accident in his 70s prevented him from continuing.

Paul wound up the village’s landmark clocktower clock for more than 10 years, which involved climbing a ladder inside the tower.

Again, the accident, from which he never really recovered, meant that the task was handed over to his son, Alan, as well as the groundsman’s job.

Paul was a familiar face at Billy Goat Park, where he could be found cheering on Foxdale AFC most Saturdays. His passing leaves a deep void within the club and among all who knew him. ( Foxdale AFC )

When Paul was chairman of the Playing Fields Association the committee renovated the old station building and it was given a new lease of life when the Governor, Sir Nigel Cecil, opened it officially as the new ‘Community Centre’ in 1983.

The Community Centre, which had been used by the village in various ways until the new school was built, became somewhat redundant in 1991, especially when the Playgroup started to use the new school facilities instead of the Community Centre.

During this period Paul often worked on the building himself in order to maintain it to an acceptable standard.

Paul and his wife, Jean, were determined that the old station building should not be neglected and they founded the Foxdale Heritage committee, with the introductory meeting being held at their house.

Unfortunately, Jean passed away in 1998.

Paul had kept many photographs and memorabilia over the years and he used these to form the basis of the displays, much of which still exists in the building, which was renamed the ‘Heritage Centre’.

Ten years ago, Paul had a very special birthday cake. The famous Foxdale clock tower! ( - )

The Foxdale Playing Fields Association became Foxdale Heritage and, as its first chairman, Paul ensured that the village has, not only a photographic record of people and events of the past, but a vitally important building, which is at the very heart of the heritage of Foxdale.

Since his time as chairman, the centre has continued to flourish. Since its official inception in 2004 the Trustees have welcomed local visitors, as well as those from all over the world.

Initially, Paul often opened up the centre on his own but other trustees soon joined him.

However, Paul’s knowledge and recollections of Foxdale have always been highly valued by those keen to reminisce about the village and its people.

Paul’s legacy is immense and will, hopefully, provide memories for many years to come of the village, at which he arrived as a little boy and grew to love and serve with great loyalty and commitment.

Paul, the beloved husband to the late Jean, loving dad to Alan and the late Andrew, dear father-in-law to Pam, treasured grandad to Craig and Jack and their partners Jemma and Holly, will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, October 24 at midday, at The Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist, St John’s, followed by private family burial.

Donations, if desired, may be made in memory of Paul to Foxdale Heritage Centre.