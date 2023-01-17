The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for ice and wintry showers.
it is in force until midnight.
With minimum temperatures close to or below freezing for tonight and Tuesday night road temperatures will too be prone to freezing, leading to a risk of ice on any untreated damp surfaces during the overnight periods and at first in the mornings.
Snow and hail overnight are expected to bring at least a further 3-5cm for mainly central parts of the island on top of the pre-existing accumulations will result in potentially significant accumulations in some parts.
This will result in difficult driving conditions, especially for Tuesday morning's commute, and there is likely to be travel disruption.
This update and upgrade mainly applies to central parts of the island expected to see more of these showers than other parts of the island.
Over the next two days there will be further occasional wintry showers even down to lower levels. However sunny spells during the day will aid melting at lower levels.
This will be continuously monitored and reviewed, then upgraded if necessary.
An amber weather warning means Be Prepared’ - Risk of severe weather impacting on work, schools & travel. Some disruption and damage in places. Risk of injury.
The forecast:
Icy this morning with occasional wintry showers continuing today and sunny spells between, leading further snow accumulation over higher around and temporary accumulations to low-levels and making driving conditions difficult.
Moderate to fresh northwest winds increasing fresh to strong in the afternoon and top temperature 4°C.
Sunrise: 8:28am Today
Sunset: 4:30pm Today
Outlook
Sunshine and isolated wintry showers on Wednesday with the ongoing risk of ice to start the day and again later. Top temperature 5°C with a strong north-northwest wind.
Isolated wintry showers at first on Thursday, soon clearing to become mostly dry and bright with sunny intervals. Moderate to fresh west or northwest winds easing and temperatures up to 4°C.