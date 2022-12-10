There has been an amber weather warning issued for tonight and tomorrow due to ice, frost and wintry showers.
The Met office said: ‘Road surface temperatures will readily fall below freezing across the island this evening, leading to ice or frost forming island wide, due to road surfaces being wet from earlier showers.
‘There is also a continuing risk of wintry showers, which may lead to some slight accumulations in places.
‘Temperatures will be slow to recover during Sunday.’
The amber weather warning is due to terminate at 3pm tomorrow.