The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain, strong winds and coastal overtopping tonight and into tomorrow.
The warning said: 'A band of heavy rain will move across the island later tonight, before becoming fragmented tomorrow morning.
'Totals are expected to be between 15-30 mm, giving a slight risk of localised flooding. 'In addition, a deep area of low pressure (Storm Debi) will bring a period of severe gale or storm force southwest or westerly winds tomorrow morning, strongest between about 8am and midday.
'Gusts are likely of 60-70 mph, with a risk of 70-80 mph.
'This aspect of the forecast remains a little uncertain, but disruption to travel is likely and if strengths materialise nearer 80 mph then some damage will occur.
'Winds will then ease in the afternoon. 'Finally, large waves will break over exposed coastal locations for an hour or two either side of high tide (approximately 11am), leaving debris. Updates will be issued to this warning if appropriate.