An amber weather warning has been issued tonight due to the ongoing affects of Storm Ashley.
The warning states that there is a risk of coastal overtopping and inner harbour flooding, which will be caused due to significantly strong winds.
Suspected affected areas for inner harbour flooding include The Tongue, North Quay and Lake Road in Douglas; Mezeron corner, West Quay and Parliament Street in Ramsey; the promenade, Back Hope Street and parts of Victoria Road in Castletown; and Tent Road in Laxey.
Civil Defence Isle of Man said: ‘Strong to near-gale force west-southwest winds tonight coupled with spring tides will also lead to moderate overtopping of sea water and significant debris either side of high tide (at 2:30am).’
This evening’s Manxman sailings to and from Heysham have also now been cancelled due to the storm, while all flights into and out of Ronaldsway will not go ahead.