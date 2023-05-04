Mr Littlewood will be one of several hundred uniformed members of the civilian services on parade on the occasion of the coronation of King Charles III.
He will join other St John Ambulance members from across the United Kingdom in lining the processional route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and, following the Coronation service, back to Buckingham Palace.
Chief officer Martin Benson said: ‘Eddie works tirelessly for St John Ambulance in the island and in addition to his work with our young people, is also an advanced first aider undertaking first aid cover at many events around the island. The honour of representing us is well deserved.’
l There will also be a flyover by the Royal Air Force over Douglas at approximately 4.10pm on Saturday.
It will consis of four Texan T MK 1 aircraft.