The island’s coeliac support group is inviting all coeliacs, anyone with gluten intolerance, their friends and family to its dinner and members’ meeting.
It is to be held at The Creg-ny-Baa on June 24 at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.
Dinner will be a two-course meal. All food will be gluten free and cooked with separate fryer and utensils, so there will be no risk of cross-contamination.
Dinner will be followed by a members’ meeting, reporting where the charity is up to and the appointment of new committee members.
The general meeting will be brief with the presentation of accounts and appointment of committee members.
We will be seeking nominations for the committee and ideas for future events.
Once the business is completed, Peter Cannell, the local group organiser, will give a talk.
The group says he will give an ‘entertaining 2,000-year romp through the history of coeliac disease’.
The group will not be charging for the meal.
However, donations can be made to Coeliac UK Isle of Man Voluntary Support Group (IOM Charity no.961).
Costs for the evening will be about £25 per person.