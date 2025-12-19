The A3 Main Road in Foxdale has been closed to through traffic following a road traffic collision near the Foxdale Petrol Station.
Police confirmed the closure is in place between the junctions with Mines Road and The Hope, and is expected to remain until around 7pm today (Friday, December 19).
Emergency services were called to the scene earlier today, and motorists are being urged to avoid the area while officers deal with the incident and carry out necessary investigations.
Police have not released further details about the collision at this stage but have thanked the public for their patience while the road remains closed.
Diversions are in place, and road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or seek alternative routes where possible.
An Isle of Man Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Due to a road traffic collision in the vicinity of the Foxdale Filling Station, the A3 Main Road, Foxdale, is closed to through traffic from its junction with Mines Road and The Hope.
‘This closure is anticipated to be in place until 7pm. Please avoid the area. Thank you for your patience.’