An exhibition of life-size whale and dolphin models

The second Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch Show will be held in the Villa Marina on August 6-7.

A plethora of realistic, life-size whales, dolphins, porpoises, basking sharks, seals and turtles will fill the venue allowing for face-to-face encounters with the creatures.

The MWDW charity is inviting people to ‘dive into an underwater world and discover our local species, sightings, and the work of MWDW’ – the island’s only charity dedicated to the monitoring and conservation of whales, dolphins, porpoises and basking sharks in Manx waters.

Entry is £5 per adult with children going free, and refreshments will be available all day.

Andy Peters from the Whale Workshop based in Devon, has been hand-making the life-size inflatable marine creatures since 1995, displaying them at events across the world.

He has worked with many wildlife groups and schools to highlight the importance of top-level marine species and the issues facing the marine environment.

Mr Peters has created models from the smallest porpoise through to the blue whale and giant squid, and toured the world with his collection.

The models, which can also be weighted with water, are used on marine mammal medic courses and have been used here in the network of people trained to deal with any stranded animals.

Mr Peters was last on the Isle of Man back in 2018 for the first MWDW show.

The event was ‘a huge success’ seeing over 2,000 people come through the doors over the weekend.

This was not his first visit with his creatures, as he brought his popular school roadshow to the island in the early 2000s.