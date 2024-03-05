Evie Roberts is a 14-year-old Ballakermeen student who hosts the weekly podcast ‘Talking in the Dark’.
Born blind, Evie set-up the podcast to try and dispel some of the stereotypes surrounding disabilities and talks to people from all walks of life.
Evie also plays the flute with the Manx Youth Orchestra, is a keen horse rider with IOM RDA and sings with the Xenakis BHS Choir and Manx Childrens Choir.
1) The Harry Potter Series by JK Rowling
I’ve been listening to these audiobooks since the age of 6. They remain a huge source of comfort for me. I love escaping into the wizarding world and have become incredibly fond of the characters.
2) Long Live - Taylor Swift
I’m a major Swiftie and could have filled this list purely with Taylor Swift songs. I chose this one because I interpret it to represent friendship and solidarity which are important elements to me.
3) RUNNNG UP THAT HILL - KATE BUSH
Every time I hear this, it reminds me of Stranger Things after featuring in the 4th season. It’s an iconic song, with an eery sound that pairs perfectly with Stranger Things, which I’m a huge fan of and the series audio description is one of the best I’ve heard.
4) Wings - little Mix
My mum introduced me to this song when I was younger. She said it represented everything she wanted for me and as I’ve grown older, I understand that more and listen to it often.
5) Wonder by R J Palacio
My mum read this book to me as a bedtime story when I was younger.
It’s the first time I’d heard of another child who was a little different attending mainstream school. It’s cleverly written from different character perspectives which provides a voice for how disability touches people’s lives.
6) So Am I - Ava Max
When this originally came it out, it a gave a voice to a lot of feelings that I had and helped validate the feeling that it’s okay to be different.
7) scars to your beautiful - alessia cara
This song reflects on how beauty lies within.
I think the line ‘you don’t have to change a thing the world can change its heart’, is very powerful.
8) Mythos by stephen fry
I’ve listened to the audio version of this book. It’s taught me a lot about Greek mythology in a fun and interesting way. Stephen Fry is a master of words and has such a unique way of phrasing things.
9) A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket.
I loved these books when I was younger, they were children’s books, but with an added darkness which made them more intriguing and leaves you always routing for the Baudelaire children.
10) Enola Holmes Films
Immediately ticks a box by having audio description. Love the cast in these movies and am a fan of detective stories, particularly when they have a female lead. I have fond memories of watching these with friends.