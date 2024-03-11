A female pedestrian was airlifted to the UK for hospital treatment following a collision involving an ambulance.
A member of the Ambulance Service was also admitted to Noble’s Hospital following the incident which took place late on Sunday morning.
Roads policing officers are investigating after an ambulance collided with a parked Manx Utilities van on Ballakermeen Road, Douglas, near its junction with Westbourne Drive. The collision also involved other vehicles and a pedestrian.
Police and the Fire & Rescue services attended the crash, which led to the road being closed for some time.
A police spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm that an ambulance, other vehicles and a member of public were involved and that this is the subject of a collision investigation by the Roads Policing Unit, which is the normal protocol followed for incidents involving emergency service vehicles.
‘We would ask that the public do not speculate further.’
Manx Utilities has confirmed that its van was parked and unoccupied at the time.
In a statement Manx Care said: ‘A female pedestrian has been airlifted to the UK for treatment. A member of the Isle of Man Ambulance Service has been admitted to Noble’s hospital.
‘Manx Care are continuing to work with the Isle of Man Constabulary to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
‘We would again ask the public and the media not to speculate.’