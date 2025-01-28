An island photographer has launched a new venture dedicated capturing the intricacies of the human eye.
Freelance snapper Callum John Staley is the man behind the lens at Iris of Mann, a service which he describes as a ‘unique art form.’
Iris photography - sometimes referred to as Iris art - is when a photographer takes a high-resolution photograph of a person's eye and then edits it into a physical or digital art print of their iris.
Pictures are taken using specialised macro techniques, revealing vibrant colours and patterns often not visible to the naked eye.
The medium has exploded in popularity on social media in recent years, due to in part to the number of leisure cruises making the service available to holidaymakers on board.
However, Callum says this new service is the first of its kind on the island.
‘I’ve always been fascinated by the stories an individual’s eyes can tell,’ said Callum, who lives in Castletown.
‘Each iris is entirely unique, capturing our experiences and emotions.
‘With Iris of Mann, I want to transform that beauty into a piece of art people can treasure.’
Callum, a well-known content contributor at the Southern 100 races, began his photography career at the age of 11 when he launched his own business, CJS Photography.
He later branched into web design with CJS Websites, after the company he relied on to sell his photographs folded.
The move led him to build his own website, sparking a passion for digital projects.
In 2017, he launched Aerial Mann Multimedia, specialising in aerial images and videos of the island shot using drones.
However, Iris of Mann represents what he calls his ‘most unique photography project yet.’
According to Callum, clients simply sit in front of specialised camera equipment while he zooms in on the iris to capture its many layers and details.
Once their eye has been photographed, the images are processed on-site so that customers can immediately review the results.
At that point, they can choose from various artistic effects – each option highlighting a different aspect of the iris.
The images can then be printed on anything from cards to jewellery, enabling clients to customise how they want to display their personal eye artwork.
Describing the practice as a ‘truly unique and captivating art form,’ Callum, who has also taken photographs at the famous Isle of Man TT races for a number of years, said the technical skill involved in getting such extreme close-ups.
‘Macro photography calls for very specific lighting and angles,’ he said.
‘Patience and precision are essential to capture every pattern and hue in crystal-clear detail.
‘The end result is meant to be both a creative keepsake and a statement piece.
‘It’s a close-up look at a part of ourselves we rarely see, full of colour and texture.
‘That makes each final print a one-of-a-kind work of art.’
‘We spend so much time capturing landscapes or faces, but there’s a whole world of art hidden in our own eyes.’