Hospice Isle of Man has announced the launch of a dedicated joint and headache pain relief clinic.
The Crowther Clinic has been designed specifically for private patients, and will provide expert pain management whilst generating funds for Hospice.
Led by a team of experienced pain management specialists already employed by Hospice, the clinic offers a range of treatment options, including injections and nerve blocks for comprehensive pain management.
A spokesperson from Hospice Isle of Man commented: ‘Chronic and acute pain have long been undertreated, often leading to significant physical, psychological, and social challenges.
‘The Crowther Clinic is committed to addressing these issues with a compassionate, professional service that offers quick access to doctors trained in pain management.
‘The mission is to improve the quality of day-to-day life for patients, providing effective and reliable solutions to manage both acute and long-term pain.’
The new clinic has been named in honour of Nadene Crowther, the founder of the hospice movement in the Isle of Man, and will operate within the Hospice building in Strang.
The location of the clinic means that patients will benefit from the same level of care and support that Hospice usually delivers.
The clinic also does not impact any of the existing services provided free of charge by Hospice.
John Knight, chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man, said: ‘We are excited to introduce the Crowther Clinic as a new way to support both our patients and the incredible work being done by Hospice.
‘By offering expert pain management solutions, we hope to alleviate the burden of pain for our patients while also ensuring the continued success of Hospice Isle of Man’s core services.’
Appointments can now be made online for the Crowther Clinic for the first clinic on Thursday, June 12 2025.