Anagh Coar get Big Splash bank boost
Lloyds Bank has matched the total Anagh Coar School fundraised for Hospice Isle of Man’s Big Splash campaign.
This brings the total amount raised by the schools to £4,073.
Pupils and parents, supported by seven Lloyds Bank employees, raised the money by entering a sponsored walk at the NSC in July.
Pupils at the school then continued to raise funds through the summer to reach their joint target of just over £2,000 with Manor Park School.
Lloyds Bank’s Lucy Felton said: ‘It was an absolute pleasure to work with Rob Coole, head teacher of Anagh Coar and Manor Park schools and the wonderful students and staff.
‘Thanks are also due to the team at the NSC for helping us to set the venue up for the day and to all the families who came along and cheered everyone on as they completed their laps.’
Hospice CEO Anne Mills said: ‘We were incredibly touched by the pupils’ enthusiasm for our Big Splash campaign.
‘We’re also very grateful to Lloyds Bank for investing in the local community in such a positive way and contributing to Anagh Coar school’s outstanding fundraising efforts.’
The Big Splash was a public art project featuring 31 individually designed dolphin sculptures installed at landmark sites around the island from May 27 to September 19.
The auction of the dolphin sculptures was attended by more than 200 people in the Villa Marina and hosted by Bargain Hunt’s Charles Hanson.
The event raised £151,000 towards the campaign with all of the sculptures being sold.
After the event, Ms Mills said: ‘The Big Splash has showcased some truly outstanding artistic talent and reconnected people of all ages to the great Manx outdoors.
‘But above all, it has reaffirmed the overwhelming generosity and loyalty of the people of the Isle of Man, and for that we are forever grateful.’
Other events included the ‘Summer Holiday Challenge’, where entrants sent in photos of their completion of the public art trail for a chance to win a prize bundle.
The project aims to raise funds towards the £5 million Hospice needs annually to continue providing its end-of-life and palliative care services, which it delivers at no cost.
