Andreas Church are looking to fundraise for a new exhibition of their historical ‘Manx Viking Crosses’.
After visiting the crosses, a UK exhibition firm has designed a showcase which will ‘protect the more valuable and delicate stones, while giving good lighting to better appreciate the carving of the Nordic stories and the complex interwoven patterns’.
A spokesperson from Andreas Church said: ‘The collection of Viking era crosses held at Andreas Church are of enormous historical interest and value.
‘The showcase would enable visitors, scholars and our children to clearly see the wonderful carvings, details and stories which are carved on them.’
In order to raise money for the showcase, the church is holding a table top sale at Gat-e-Whing, Smeale on Saturday, April 20 from 1pm until 4pm.
There will be antiques and collectibles on sale, as well as a collection of Victorian greeting cards, different types of china, glass and linen.