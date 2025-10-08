Andreas Commissioners will not be getting dog poo bag dispensers for the village because of their cost.
The local authority agreed it wouldn’t be worth investing in, and that dog poo isn’t as prevalent across the parish as it used to be.
Clerk Maureen Callow told the board that the company had a minimum order of four at £250 each.
Commissioner Adam Silverston said installing them could discourage people from taking their own bags out with them.
The authority also agreed that owners who aren’t properly watching their dog, for example if they’re off the lead, can often be a problem.
The board considered getting a sponsor for the dispensers, however, it was agreed that the money saved on these could be spent on other things like new bins.