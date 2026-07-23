Andreas Racing Association (ARA) has defended its operation of Jurby Motordrome, rejecting claims that the cost of hiring the circuit has risen to around £1,500 a day.
The organisation issued a statement after reports circulated on social media and in local media suggesting the association had doubled the cost of using the venue.
ARA said a number of claims being made were ‘factually incorrect’ and moved to clarify its position regarding the running of the circuit.
A spokesperson for the association said Jurby Motordrome had not been ‘handed over’ to ARA, but was instead awarded through a competitive tender process.
‘Following a comprehensive and competitive tender process that lasted around five months, ARA was successfully awarded a five-year licence to operate the Jurby Race Circuit,’ the spokesperson said.
‘Like any public tender, organisations were invited to submit detailed proposals, which were independently assessed before a successful applicant was appointed.’
ARA also disputed claims regarding hire charges for the venue, saying the figure of around £1,500 per day did not reflect its published rates.
‘The figure quoted does not reflect our published hire charges,’ the spokesperson said.
‘In fact, the individual making this claim recently hired the circuit for two days at a total cost of £1,350, making the statement particularly surprising.’
The association said that since taking over the operation of Jurby, it had invested significant time, volunteer effort and funding into improving the venue and creating more opportunities for two, three and four-wheeled motorsport on the island.
The spokesperson added: ‘Naturally, we are disappointed that inaccurate information has been shared on social media and subsequently repeated by sections of the local media without first seeking comment or clarification from ARA.
‘We would always welcome the opportunity to provide factual information before stories are published.’
The association said its focus remained on ‘delivering safe, affordable and enjoyable motorsport’ while continuing to develop Jurby for competitors, clubs and the wider community.