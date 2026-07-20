Police have confirmed that a man was found dead in South Barrule Plantation over the weekend.
Emergency services conducted a search for a high‑risk missing person on Sunday morning (July 19) and with help from partner agencies, a man was found deceased in the area of the plantation.
A stage of the inaugural Isle of Man Hill Rally was cancelled due to the emergency, while police also issued an appeal asking for information about a vehicle on Sunday morning which was related to the search.
A spokesperson from the constabulary commented: ‘Police will not be releasing any further information at this time. We can confirm that the death is not being treated as suspicious.
‘The next of kin and family have been informed and our thoughts are with those affected.’