Police are currently undertaking enquiries in relation to a report of a burglary and a possible attempted burglary that happened in Port Erin on Saturday morning (July 18).
The first incident occurred in Shirragh Way in Port Erin around 4am, while the possible attempted burglary took place between 4am and 4.30am in Ballamaddrell.
A police spokesperson said: ‘It has been reported that some residents in both of these areas may have been disturbed around these times, and as such we are continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry in and around these locations.
‘Consequently, officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary’s Criminal Investigation Department are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything, or indeed from anyone who feels they may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the early hours in Port Erin over the weekend, to please make contact with them at Douglas Police Headquarters on (01624) 631212.
‘As part of this investigation, we would also like to take this opportunity to remind people to take sensible security precautions such as locking their doors and windows at night, and ensuring that any other security measures they may have, such as sensor lights, CCTV and Ring Doorbells, are in good working order.’