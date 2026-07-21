The full cost of the King’s visit to the Isle of Man on July 14 will be published once government departments have completed their calculations, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has said.
The issue was raised in Tynwald on Tuesday, with members asking how much public money had been spent on the occasion.
The Chief Minister said it was not yet possible to provide an accurate figure because of the short period of time since the event.
‘At this stage, it is not possible for me to correctly identify all the costs incurred by government departments relating to the event,’ he said.
He added that the information would be circulated and published once all costs had been processed.
The Chief Minister described the visit as ‘a great occasion’, saying thousands of people had gathered to welcome the Lord of Mann and that the event had created a ‘strong sense of community spirit’.
‘It was heartening to hear how much His Majesty valued the Isle of Man’s environment, cultural heritage and our proud traditions,’ he said.
‘The occasion brought together people from all walks of life and celebrated the things which make our island nation unique.’
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover said that ‘it should be a matter of public record’ what the overall cost of the trip was.
Other Tynwald members also asked whether the eventual figures would include an assessment of the economic impact of the visit on local businesses.
The Chief Minister said it would be difficult to place a value on the enjoyment of thousands of people who attended, but confirmed that the government would seek to identify such costs.
A comparison was made with the policing costs of the visit by Queen Camilla in March 2024, which were approximately £123,000, but the Chief Minister said it was too early to confirm whether the King’s visit would have similar costs.