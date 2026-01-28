An Andreas resident has praised neighbours and the fire service after part of his home was set alight because of sparks from a log burner.
Just after 6pm on Tuesday, Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service was called to Andreas with a lean-to structure well alight.
Thankfully, no one was injured and the resident posted on social media thanking those who helped.
He said: ‘Sparks from a woodburner set the ceiling alight and the strong wind did the rest. I'm not sure who the two guys were who came to the rescue at the start, but I want to say a massive thank you to them for their help and to the fire crew who sorted it all out totally professionally and efficiently.
‘We all tend to take people like firemen and women for granted but it's moments like this that make you realise what a great job they do for the community.
‘And to the two neighbours who helped in the early stages - a massive thank you. It's great to know there are people on this island looking after each other.’
The fire service also put out a post on social media along with advice on using log burners safely.
Station officer Brian Quirk said: ‘Two major appliances from Ramsey Station responded to reports of a structure fire at a property in Andreas.
‘On arrival, crews discovered the roof of a lean-to structure of the property well alight and a breathing apparatus team were quickly deployed to extinguish the fire using high pressure hose reel equipment.
‘It is believed the fire started because of sparks from a log burner and high winds caused this to quickly spread along the roof section. Crews were in attendance for approximately 90 minutes.’
The fire service says log burners should be regularly maintained make sure there is a carbon monoxide detector in the same room as the stove.