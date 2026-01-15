Firefighters were called to an industrial estate in Braddan on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a blaze.
Crews were called at around 1.15pm after reports of smoke coming from a unit on the industrial estate.
In a statement, Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Fire crews were mobilised after reports of smoke issuing from an industrial unit in Braddan.
‘On arrival, the Incident Commander deployed a breathing apparatus team equipped with a hose reel.
‘Crews located an established fire involving an industrial tumble dryer within a laundry room. The fire was quickly brought under control, preventing further fire spread.
‘Fire crews remained in attendance for a short time to ensure the premises were made safe.’