‘Slow Travel Isle of Man’ by Emma Craig
Paperback, Bradt Guides, £16.99
New for 2026 a Bradt Guide for the island! The perfect pocket companion to exploring and understanding the Gem of God’s Earth.
Written with intimate detail and insider tips by Manx-born author Emma Craig, it offers a more personal, off-beat selection of places to explore than other guides.
Covering everything from nature to folklore, Manx culture, history and seasonal traditions, the guide is crammed with tips on where to stay, how to get around, eating out and how to get the most from the island. Perfect for visitors and ideal to pop in holiday stay welcome packs.
‘Lonely Planet Best in Travel 2026’
Paperback, Lonely Planet, £14.99
Lonely Planet's annual bestseller returns with this game changing edition for 2026 featuring 25 must-visit destinations and 25 must-do experiences.
Highlighting a mix of emerging travel hotspots, fresh takes on well-known locations and unforgettable experiences; from Grenada’s Spicemas to rafting the Colorado River, food tours in Old Dubai and whale-watching in the Azores - there’s something for every traveller.
More personalised recommendations from Lonely Planet's staff, authors, and online travel community than ever before. Featuring details on when to go with practical advice and indispensable travel tips to help you get there. Dream, plan, prepare and get yourself out there!