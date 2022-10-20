Andy tops the market at the Mart
Subscribe newsletter
In response the requests from readers of the Food & Farming page we will be putting in the headline prices from the latest sales at Central Marts, kindly supplied by Peter and Sheila Quayle.
Last week, Andy Kelly’s Limousin cross Hereford steer weighing 554kg achieved the top price of £1,150.
Other results:
•Sophie White sold Charolais cross suckler bullocks 270kg at £560 with 300kg heifers selling at £600
•Peter Quayle sold 327kg Simmental cross bulls at £700 and a Simmental cow with twin calves at £1,230
•Albert Kermode sold a Stabiliser steer 273kg at £615
•Charlie Corkill Farming sold a good bunch of Hereford cross heifers average at £1000
•Derek Bell sold a charolais cross steer 480kg at £1160 and cows with calves at foot, £1160
Peter Quayle reports that some dairy bred cattle were harder to sell.
Two in-calf heifers from Ballasyr averaged £985
Peter also wanted to let people know that the date of this week’s sale has been changed.
He said: ‘As a sign of respect to Ed Callow and his family , whose funeral is on Wednesday afternoon, the Mart Sale will be changed to Thursday (October 27) at 1.30pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |