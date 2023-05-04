Applications are now open for the new Animal Management qualification at University College Isle of Man (UCM), starting in September.
The BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Animal Management covers key topics such as animal breeding and genetics, animal biology, animal welfare and ethics and practical animal husbandry.
Throughout the two-year, full-time course, students will enjoy a number of work placements which will enable them to develop the practical experience of working with and caring for a variety of animals.
Karen Davies, head of UCM’s Wellbeing Faculty, said: ‘We’re delighted to be launching this new subject area and we anticipate demand to be high.
‘We have fantastic farming and animal-related industries on the island, and it’s important that we support those through skills development.
‘We’ve consulted with a number of groups, including young people who are keen to work with animals, and it’s clear that this is an area where we can support them.
‘As well as moving into degree and degree-level studies, students who complete this course can enjoy careers as an animal technician in an animal breeding or research organisation, animal welfare centre manager, animal nutritionist, assistant zookeeper and livestock manager, among many others.
‘At present, anyone who would like to study animal management, many of whom are aged 16 - 18, has to leave the island, so we’re pleased to support those individuals to stay at home.
‘We’re pleased to be working with some fantastic local employers and farmers in order to provide students with practical, hands-on experience through work placements.’