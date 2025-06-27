University College Isle of Man (UCM) recently celebrated the success of more than 50 of its students during the annual UCM Awards.
The ceremony at the Villa Marina, which celebrated students who have shown ‘outstanding’ commitment to their learning, resilience and hard work, featured a message from Manx-born Bee Gee Sir Barry Gibb.
This linked to the 1975-theme of the event, which marked 50 years since the opening of the Homefield Road Campus.
Later, students, family and dignitaries enjoyed a speech from former UCM student Molly Wade, who is the knitwear product developer at Abion Knitting Company.
Molly recently completed an internship at Vivienne Westwood and won the Apparel Award at the 2024 Only Natural Design Awards.
During the ceremony, Georgia Kinred Deeming was awarded the student engagement award, and Kelsey Crellin and Harrison Kirk were awarded the coveted Student and Apprentice of the Year awards respectively.
Other winners throughout the evening included Jolie Munhemba, Lola-Blue Hoy and Maciej Majewski.
Jesamine Kelly, the UCM principal, commented: ‘For everyone at UCM, this ceremony is something we all really look forward to; celebrating the journeys students who are completing their courses have come on and the success of each student.
‘It’s a wonderful opportunity to inspire our students for their next steps, knowing that we will always be here for them as they continue to grow and develop their careers.
‘It was a real treat to have a message from Sir Barry Gibb for our students, building on our Milestone Celebrations this year which includes the official opening of our Homefield Road Campus in 1975.’
The event was officially opened by the Education Minister Daphne Caine, and was attended by the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, Sarah Maltby MHK and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Peter Washington.