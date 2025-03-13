Annie Kissack has been awarded with the 2025 Reih Bleeaney Vanannan (’RBV), otherwise knwon as ‘Manannan’s Choice of the Year’.
This award, often seen as the Isle of Man’s own cultural ‘January honours’, is dedicated to recognising those who have preserved, promoted or innovated within Manx heritage, language, history and arts.
Ms Kissack has been awarded for her lifelong contribution to creativity and education in Manx culture, with a particular emphasis on the Manx language, traditional and original song, music and choral arranging, poetry, literature and folklore.
Her musical arrangements and poetry have been recognised with awards and honours around the world.
In 2001, she was the recipient of the inaugural award for artistic merit from the Daaue-Scoill in Northern Ireland, and in 2013 her songs and arrangements brought success for her choir, Caarjyn Cooidjagh, at the Pan-Celtic Festival choral competitions.
Ms Kissack has also helped to establish the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh in St John’s.
Over a 20-year period, she has co-written seven Manx Gaelic musicals with fellow teacher, Aalin Clague, resulting in dozens of songs being sung by Manx children, their families, and the Manx speaking community.
Her songs have been published in the Kiaull yn Theay series, and in the Christmas song book, Nollick Ghennal.
In more recent years, Ms Kissack has been rightfully recognised as a poet, actor and playwright.
She was crowned the fifth Manx Bard in 2018, publishing her collection of poems ‘Mona Sings’ in 2022, as well as having poems published in various international anthologies.
An authority on the Manx dialect, she is often consulted by the BBC and recently voiced one of the characters in their radio play of Hall Caine’s ‘The Manxman’.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin commented: ‘Annie is someone who tells and shapes the stories of these shores with care, passion, and the deepest of integrity.
‘She is one of life’s natural communicators, and her contagious enthusiasm and often no-nonsense delivery ensure that everyone, young and old, can get involved in or simply sit back and enjoy Manx music, song, and poetry.
‘She wears her learning lightly, though, for Annie has honed her knowledge for more than five decades.
‘She is equally at home in the Manx Museum archives or with her nose in old books as she is talking to people who hold a store of Manxness in themselves – and she is a good listener.
‘All that she carries with her embodies this living spirit of the Manx tradition, as expressed in the poems, songs and music she creates.
‘In so many ways, Annie represents the beating heart of the Isle of Man.’
Awarded by Culture Vannin, the RBV is decided by a selection panel made up of representatives from Yn Cheshaght Ghailckagh, Yn Chruinnaght, Manx National Heritage, IOM Arts Council and Culture Vannin itself.
Ms Kissack was presented with the medal at a concert at Barregarrow Methodist Chapel, along with £500 prize money from Culture Vannin.
She also nominated Mooinjer Veggey Manx language educational charity for a further donation of £500.