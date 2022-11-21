Anniversary of Ellan Vannin sinking commemorated
The 113th anniversary of the sinking of the Steam Packet vessel Ellan Vannin will be observed with a short service on East Quay, Ramsey, at 11am on Saturday, December 3.
The gathering will take place next to the memorial plaque opposite the Commercial Hotel.
Father Brian O’Mahony will lead the prayers, the names of those who drowned will be read out and wreaths will be laid.
In the event of inclement weather, the service will take place inside the Catholic Church.
On Friday, December 3, 1909, Ellan Vannin left her home port of Ramsey at 1.13am, carrying 15 passengers and 21 crew as well as mail and 60 tonnes of cargo which included about 60 sheep.
By the time she arrived at the Mersey Bar, the wind had risen to hurricane force 12, and waves were reported to be exceeding 24 feet in height.
She struck a sandbank and in the Mersey approach channel.
She was swept by heavy seas and filled, sinking by the stern with the loss of all passengers and crew.
