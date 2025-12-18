The charity said residents, community groups and businesses across the island had backed its annual initiatives aimed at providing comfort and practical support to crews visiting local ports before Christmas.
One of the appeals invited members of the public to knit or crochet woolly hats for seafarers, with people also able to donate purchased hats or make financial contributions. Trustees said the response had exceeded expectations, with donations received from individuals, craft groups and corporate supporters.
Chairman Captain Lee Clarke said the appeals were an opportunity to recognise the contribution made by seafarers, many of whom spend long periods away from their families.
He said seafarers play a vital role in keeping essential supplies moving, including food, fuel and other goods relied on by communities, particularly at Christmas.
Earlier this week, trustees visited the Steam Packet vessels Manxman and Manannan to deliver the donated hats. They were joined by David Gooberman, director of harbours, and Rob Hunter, operations manager for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
In addition to the woolly hat appeal, the charity also ran a separate initiative in partnership with Isle of Man Maritime, collecting clothing, toiletries and everyday essentials.
These items are due to be sent to the Liverpool Seafarers Centre, where they will be distributed to crews working at sea over the festive period.
The charity also acknowledged support from a number of organisations, including the Isle of Man Ship Registry, whose staff assembled hampers of essential items for seafarers.
The charity provides welfare support to seafarers visiting the Isle of Man and works year-round to promote their wellbeing.