Tickets are selling fast for this weekend’s 11th Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival at the Villa Marina, with advance ones sold out for the popular Friday session.
Organisers have said, however, that there will be still some available on the door for that session, which begins at midday.
There are still a few advance tickets costing £6 left for the Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon sessions which begin at 5pm and midday respectively.
There are also still some tickets left for both the cheese and beer pairing on Friday and beer and chocolate pairing on the Saturday.
There will be as many as eight different cheeses to enjoy at the Friday session, likely to be same for chocolate on Saturday.
There is expected to be more than 150 products in total at the festival with more than 100 cask beers, more than 30 craft beers and 50-plus cider items to choose from.