Derek Cain has sent us a report on this year’s IOM Agricultural Benevolent Trust Quiz.
He writes:
The annual Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust quiz took place recently at The Vagabonds rugby club and the grand sum of £3000 was raised.
Grateful thanks to the generous headline sponsors John and Vicky from JDW Engineering along with Johnny Dobson, Isle of Man Farmers, Manx Inspirations, Isle of Man Creamery, Harrison and Garrett and Belinda at Coole Girl Eggs.
Thanks also to the Creer family and Dennis Quirk and the Royal Manx Agricultural Society for helping to sort out the extra tables and chairs.
The winners of the quiz shield were northerners Lorna and Alan Martin’s team followed very closely by Graham Crowe’s team which included the new patron of the Benevolent Trust, Lady Lorimer. In third place was a delighted Suzanne Corlett and family and friends.
The winning team also generously returned their winner’s voucher to be auctioned for Trust funds.
At the end of the evening the chairman and one of the Trust’s founder members Graham Crowe thanked the quiz organiser’s the Cain family and also Gill Gelling and her band of helpers for providing the excellent buffet.
Graham then took the opportunity to introduce Lady Lorimer as the new patron of the Trust and mentioned that Lady Lorimer herself came from an agricultural background.
Graham also paid tribute to retiring Trust treasurer, Charles Fargher who had been treasurer of the Trust since it was formed 27 years ago.
Taking over the treasurer’s role is Sarah Christian from Ellerslie Farm, Crosby.
• The Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust is a registered isle of Man charity, founded in 1995, working in the island’s agricultural and wider rural community.