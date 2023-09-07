Cronk y Voddy Ploughing Society is holding its 30th produce show and Big Spud weigh in on Thursday (September 14).
This unique fixture of the Manx calendar takes place in the marquee at Ballakaighen Farm, Cronk y Voddy by kind permission of the Cannan family.
The Big Spud weigh in will follow the opening when all tubs will be brought to the show, emptied and weighed, to find the winner with the heaviest crop.
Classes for the show are confectionary, preserves, flowers, vegetables, photography, children’s classes and Manx made crafts.
All entries will be accepted tomorrow evening (September 13) between 7.30pm and 9pm and on the morning of the show, between 9.30am and 11.30am.
Entrants can bring their items to the marquee and judging will follow at lunchtime on Thursday.
There will be a prize presentation during the evening at 7.30pm followed by an auction of all produce, held by auctioneer, Peter Quayle.
All proceeds will go to M.E Support Isle of Man. Everyone is welcome.
l For further information phone 854154.